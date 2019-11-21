Devastated Tom Izzo Sounds Off After Joey Hauser Eligibility Denial

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #3 Michigan State Spartans are headed to Hawaii this week for next week's Maui Tournament. But moments ago before they left, their Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo, devastated, took to the podium to talk about the NCAA's much-anticipated ruling on the eligibility of Joey Hauser.

A "Devastated" Izzo who is an advocate of NOT allowing transfers was furious. Not because Hauser was denied, but because of the duplicity of the NCAA for allowing a player who he feels DO NOT have as strong of a case, being allowed.

The NCAA and it's monstrous bureaucracy are raging and there seems to be nothing cognitive about it. There seems to be no consistency with the process and that is what has pushed Izzo to resign any and all NCAA committees that he voluntary sits on including the illustrious NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches).

The Spartans return to the court in one week on November 25 in Maui, Hawaii against the Virginia Tech Hokies. That game can be seen on ESPN at 5 PM.

The Duke Blue Devils will be in East Lansing to take on the Spartans on Tuesday, December 3rd in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That game can be seen on ESPN and it tips off at 9:30 PM

