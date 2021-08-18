All-Time Great Spartan Doing All-Time Great Things

Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green now has two gold medals in his trophy case. The versatile forward is making a case to be on the Mount Rushmore of MSU basketball.

Green's two gold medals are a part of an already impressive professional career as a 3x NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018), a 3x NBA All-Star (2016-2018), NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2017), All-NBA Second Team (2016), All-NBA Third Team (2017), 4x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2015-2017, 2021) and a 2x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2018-2019).

While at Michigan State Green played in two Final Fours, one in 2008-2009 as a freshman and again in 2011-2012 as a senior. Green earned multiple awards during his collegiate career and is one of the most decorated players of Tom Izzo's Hall of Fame career.