August 18, 2021
All-Time Great Spartan Doing All-Time Great Things

Draymond Green continues to add to his legacy.
Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green now has two gold medals in his trophy case. The versatile forward is making a case to be on the Mount Rushmore of MSU basketball. 

Green's two gold medals are a part of an already impressive professional career as a 3x NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018), a 3x NBA All-Star (2016-2018), NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2017), All-NBA Second Team (2016), All-NBA Third Team (2017), 4x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2015-2017, 2021) and a 2x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2018-2019).

While at Michigan State Green played in two Final Fours, one in 2008-2009 as a freshman and again in 2011-2012 as a senior. Green earned multiple awards during his collegiate career and is one of the most decorated players of Tom Izzo's Hall of Fame career.

