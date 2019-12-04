Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Talks After Duke Takes Down Michigan State

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #10 Michigan State Spartans took a tough home loss tonight to the #8 Duke Blue Devils and Mike Krzyzewski 87-75 to fall to 5-3 on the season.

Michigan State was led by Xavier Tillman who had 20 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Bingham Jr (MBJ) had 13 points and PG Cassius Winston was the only other scorer in double-digits and he had 12 points and seven assists.

The men in green lost the battle of the boards 32-34 and the Spartans had 14 turnovers. The Duke Blue Devils had the lead for nearly 39 of the 40 minutes in the game.

The Spartan continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 21 assists on 28 baskets. The Spartans shot 25% from three, 45% from the field and a disappointing 65% from the charity stripe.

Izzo's cagers return to the hard-court this Sunday, December 8, 2019, to open Big Ten play versus Rutgers. That game can be seen on BTN at 7:00 PM. It is back here at the friendly confines of the Breslin Center.

The above video is Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski talking the game, Tom Izzo, the Michigan State program and so much more.

