Former Michigan State Guard Foster Loyer Transfers to Davidson

Former Michigan State guard Foster Loyer committed to Davison on Thursday morning.
East Lansing, Mich. – Foster Loyer has a new place to call home.

The former Michigan State basketball guard and captain committed to Davidson on Thursday morning. Loyer will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Loyer, a Clarkston native, entered the transfer portal on April 19 after averaging 4.2 points and 2.3 assists in 16.6 minutes per game.

In 19 contests (seven starts), he shot 29% from the field and 33% from 3-point land but sat out the rest of the year following shoulder surgery.

"I'm excited to announce my commitment to Davidson College," he wrote via Twitter. "I'd especially like to thank Coach McKillop for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to start this next chapter. The best is yet to come!."

Overall, four Michigan State players have entered the portal since losing to UCLA in the First Four, including Loyer, Thomas Kithier, Jack Hoiberg, and Rocket Watts. Three of the four have picked a new school. Kithier is committed to Valparaiso, and Hoiberg is headed to Texas-Arlington.

