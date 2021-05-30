Former Spartan Bryn Forbes Drops 22-Points in Bucks' Series Clinching Win over Heat

Former Michigan State basketball player and Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes scored 22-points in series-clinching win over the Miami Heat.

East Lansing, Mich. – Former Michigan State guard Bryn Forbes played a vital role for the Milwaukee Bucks in this year's NBA playoffs.

The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter posted double-figures in the past three contests and was a major spark off the bench.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bucks recorded a series-clinching win over the Miami Heat, and Forbes remained key to victory. In 25 minutes, he scored 22-points on 7-for-15 shooting (7-for-14 3P) with two rebounds.

He even outscored Jimmy Butler, the Heat's star small forward, in the four-game sweep, 60-58.

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft, Forbes signed with the San Antonio Spurs in July and secured a roster spot following an impressive training camp and preseason.

The Lansing native joined Danny Green and Gary Neal as the only Spurs players to score 1,000 points and 150 three-pointers in their first 150 games with the organization. In March 2019, Forbes became one of three individuals alongside Neal and Davis Bertans as the only guys in Spurs history to accomplish that feat in three seasons.

On November 26, 2020, the Bucks announced they signed Forbes, which turned out to be the right move. Forbes averaged 10 points, 0.6 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2% from deep.

