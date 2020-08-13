Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Former Spartan, Draymond Green fined $50,000 for Tampering

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Draymond Green joined the desk on TNT last Friday and didn't hold back when choosing to discuss the Phoenix Suns guard, Devin Booker.

"It's great to see Book playing well, and Phoenix playing well but get my man out of Phoenix," said Green on TNT's Inside the NBA. "It's not good for him; it's not good for his career.

"Sorry, Chuck, but they gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win because he's that type of player."

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports' reported Green was fined $50,000 for his comments about Booker because it qualifies as tampering.

In response, the former Spartan tweeted multiple laughing emojis, seemingly amused by the news.

NBA tampering rules can be confusing, but the simplest way to explain it is no players, coaches, or any other person on the staff are allowed to entice or recruit an individual under contract with another team.

However, any comments made about a player currently under contract can be considered tampering, much like Green's statement was.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Spartan Wideout Cody White Signs with New York Giants

Former Michigan State wide receiver, Cody White, signs with the New York Giants after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

McLain Moberg

MSU President Samuel Stanley Issues Statement on Lost Season

Samuel Stanley, Michigan State's president, released a statement following the cancelation of fall sports within the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

For Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, Leaving Wasn't Easy

For Xavier Tillman Sr., leaving Michigan State to pursue a professional basketball career wasn't easy.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Le’Veon Bell Uses Boxing to Help Get in Shape

Former Michigan State running back Le'Veon Bell is on a mission to prove his critics wrong in 2020.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Mel Tucker on Big Ten's Decision

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker released a statement following the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

McLain Moberg

by

Jgilbert007

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, 2nd-Best Captain Since 2010

Andy Katz believes Michigan State's Cassius Winston is the second-best captain in college basketball since 2010.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Cancels College Football Season, Will Try to Play in Spring

The Big Ten postpones fall sports, including football; however, the possibility of playing in the spring is still an option.

McLain Moberg

by

johnraf

4-Star RB Audric Estime Lists Michigan State in Top-6

Michigan State lands in the top-6 for a four-star running back out of Montvale, New Jersey.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker 13th-Best Head Coach in Big Ten

Athlon Sports ranked Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the 13th overall head coach in the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State '21 Commit Jake Renda Flips Commitment to Pitt

Three-star tight end Jake Renda decommits from MSU and joins Pittsburgh.

McLain Moberg