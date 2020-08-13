Former Spartan, Draymond Green fined $50,000 for Tampering

Michigan State's Draymond Green joined the desk on TNT last Friday and didn't hold back when choosing to discuss the Phoenix Suns guard, Devin Booker.

"It's great to see Book playing well, and Phoenix playing well but get my man out of Phoenix," said Green on TNT's Inside the NBA. "It's not good for him; it's not good for his career.

"Sorry, Chuck, but they gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win because he's that type of player."

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports' reported Green was fined $50,000 for his comments about Booker because it qualifies as tampering.

In response, the former Spartan tweeted multiple laughing emojis, seemingly amused by the news.

NBA tampering rules can be confusing, but the simplest way to explain it is no players, coaches, or any other person on the staff are allowed to entice or recruit an individual under contract with another team.

However, any comments made about a player currently under contract can be considered tampering, much like Green's statement was.

