Gabe Brown Fights The Flu In #14 MSU Win Over Northwestern

The Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #14 Michigan State Spartans got back in action tonight with another Big Ten conference win. They dismantled the Northwestern Wildcats 79-50. The win improves the men in green’s season record and conference-leading record to 16-5 (8-2).

The Spartans had three players score in double-digits and were led by Cassius Winston who had 18 points. Xavier Tillman dropped in 12 points and eight rebounds and finally, Foster Loyer dropped in 12 and four assists.

Tom Izzo said, “We wanted to get off to a better start and we did a better job of that. The foolish turnover are continuing and Cassius (Winston) just has to play better. Nothing wrong with missing shots, but some of those turnovers are not like him.”

Chris Collins the Northwestern head coach said, “Michigan State just out-everything with us tonight. Most of my team has never played in this building and some nights you run into teams like this that are old and tough. Michigan State give them credit.”

The men in the green won the battle of the boards over the Wildcats by a margin of 44-27. The Spartans had 13 turnovers. The difference in the game was points off of turnovers. Michigan State had a 20-7 scoring advantage in that stat alone.

The Spartan defense allowed the Wildcats to 35% shooting from the field and 16% from three.

Izzo added, “Hard to be really excited about how we played because I don’t think Chris (Collins) thinks they played real well. They run some nice stuff and do some nice stuff, but we hurt them on the boards and defending the three really well.”

The Spartans had the lead in the 40 minutes of the game for 39:10. The Wildcats never led. In all Tom Izzo played 14 players. Ten of them scored.

Izzo’s men had 21 assists on 27 baskets. The Spartans shot 40% from three, 43% from the field and an excellent 93% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin, at the Kohl Center. It can be seen on Fox at 1:00 PM ET.

