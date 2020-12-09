Izzo: Michigan State's PG Rocket Watts 'Is Fun to Coach Right Now'

There was one glaring question for MSU entering this season, who would run the point? Rocket Watts is doing more than enough to put the uncertainty to rest.

East Lansing, MI – In 2020, one question surrounding Michigan State needed an answer more than anything else.

Can Rocket Watts take over for Cassius Winston and run the point effectively?

It's very early in the season, but he's improving, playing under control, and, more importantly, wanting to share the basketball rather than find his shot.

"God, he's fun to coach right now because I see him getting so much better … it was really exciting," Tom Izzo told reporters during the postgame presser. "He came up to me and said, 'Coach, I think I got six or seven assists,' he sounded like Draymond Green … I really enjoyed that. It wasn't 'Coach I need to get 15-points,' it was 'Coach I need to get some more assists.'"

Sunday, he shot 4-for-9 from the field, dished out six assists (tying a career-high), and didn't record a single turnover in 25 minutes.

The sophomore guard found ways to push the ball while never looking rushed; he went at his own pace setting up the offense.

"He was much under control ... he got beat a few times, which is odd for him," Izzo said. "But some of it was in our coverages too, and when you (only) have a walk-through."

Watts didn't play much down the stretch, an interesting move considering the game wasn't guaranteed just yet, but the Spartans had five games in 12-days, and initially, he was recovering from a bruised knee.

A rest was well-deserved.

And with his latest performance came the answer everyone is searching for.

The point guard position will be just fine.

