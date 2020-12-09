Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Izzo: Michigan State's PG Rocket Watts 'Is Fun to Coach Right Now'

There was one glaring question for MSU entering this season, who would run the point? Rocket Watts is doing more than enough to put the uncertainty to rest.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – In 2020, one question surrounding Michigan State needed an answer more than anything else.

Can Rocket Watts take over for Cassius Winston and run the point effectively?

It's very early in the season, but he's improving, playing under control, and, more importantly, wanting to share the basketball rather than find his shot.

"God, he's fun to coach right now because I see him getting so much better … it was really exciting," Tom Izzo told reporters during the postgame presser. "He came up to me and said, 'Coach, I think I got six or seven assists,' he sounded like Draymond Green … I really enjoyed that. It wasn't 'Coach I need to get 15-points,' it was 'Coach I need to get some more assists.'"

Sunday, he shot 4-for-9 from the field, dished out six assists (tying a career-high), and didn't record a single turnover in 25 minutes.

The sophomore guard found ways to push the ball while never looking rushed; he went at his own pace setting up the offense.

"He was much under control ... he got beat a few times, which is odd for him," Izzo said. "But some of it was in our coverages too, and when you (only) have a walk-through."

Watts didn't play much down the stretch, an interesting move considering the game wasn't guaranteed just yet, but the Spartans had five games in 12-days, and initially, he was recovering from a bruised knee.

A rest was well-deserved.

And with his latest performance came the answer everyone is searching for.

The point guard position will be just fine.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15277244_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Izzo: Michigan State's PG Rocket Watts 'Is Fun to Coach Right Now'

USATSI_15266499_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball vs. Virginia Postponed

USATSI_15271191_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Lombardi 'Doing Better,' QB Evaluation Ongoing

USATSI_15271205_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State May Post Worst Offensive Numbers Since 1991

USATSI_15271729_168390101_lowres
Football

Tucker: ‘Thank God’ Michigan State Has Another Game Left

USATSI_15272041_168390101_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker's Going To 'Be Sick' Over Michigan State's Inconsistencies

USATSI_13575201_168390101_lowres (2)
Football

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Penn State Announced

USATSI_15272318_168390101_lowres
Football

MSU Football: Is it time Payton Thorne Starts At Quarterback?

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball: Hauser Finds His Shooting Touch