Former Spartan Has Record-Setting Performance Overseas
Since leaving East Lansing in 2022, former Michigan State basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. has faced his fair share of adversity. First, he had to battle back from a season-ending knee injury before returning to the court. Then, the war in Israel delayed the start of his professional basketball career with Hapoel Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
After a prolonged wait to debut, Bingham has begun making up for lost time by immediately impacting his team on the court. Bingham recently posted an impressive double-double of 22 points and 27 rebounds, breaking a nearly decade-old Israeli Basketball Premiere League record for most rebounds in a game.
Bingham capped off his strong performance by helping his team erase a nearly double-digit fourth-quarter deficit. His 3-pointer with 32 seconds left put his team up for good.
Bingham's first professional season has been worth the wait, as he averages 14.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. In his four-year career at Michigan State, Bingham registered nearly 500 blocks, setting MSU’s career record for career blocks. He also recorded over 500 points during his time in East Lansing.
In his sophomore season at Michigan State, Bingham averaged 3.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while playing in every game, including starting 16 games for the Spartans. Of his 16 starts, 14 came consecutively. He finished that season second on the team in blocks and tied for 11th place in the Big Ten.
In the 16 starts he made that season, he averaged 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Bingham registered seven games with three or more blocks, had at least five rebounds in 14 of the 16 games he started, and scored double figures twice.
In his junior season at Michigan State, Bingham played in 28 games, which included five starts. He averaged just under 4 points and three rebounds per game, averaging 11 minutes. He finished the season first on the team in blocked shots with 39 and was tied for fifth in the conference, averaging just under 1.5 blocks per game.
He had at least two blocks in 10 games for the Spartans that season, including four in games against Notre Dame and Detroit.
