Marcus Bingham Jr (MBJ) After Michigan State Practice On His Growth

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

#14 Michigan State watched their Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo step up ti the microphone today and address a myriad of subjects in his weekly press conference. Below is a small sample of what he had to say in a transcript form, or you can watch the entire press conference above. A shout out to the MSU SID office for the transcript:

Izzo reflected on the team's blowout loss to Purdue over the weekend. He said, "Well, the film didn't look any better than it looked in person. In fact, there were parts that looked worse. I'm trying to keep it all in perspective of where we are. A loss is a loss, whether it's a one-point loss or a 25-point loss. I did not like the way we played, I felt like we just didn't do the things you need to do to win on the road. Our youth is starting to show because we're having to get more out of more people. A week of practice will be good for us; we took yesterday off and will try to go really hard at it today, and of course tomorrow and Thursday.

He went on to add, "I thought our youth was a little bit of a problem when we needed some guys to step up, but we just couldn't get consistency. But, if I was to be really blunt and honest as I told both guys, it was probably the worst game Cassius (Winston) and Xavier (Tillman) played, and they're my two best players. I have every ounce of confidence that they'll bounce back. I think some of the reasons we were able to iron out in film sessions: the turnovers and the play of those two guys then leads to other issues. We all know Aaron's (Henry) got to play better, as I said, he's been rebounding the ball better and his attitude has been great. He's just found a way to disappear, and we need him to appear."

The above video was shot after practice. Spartan starting big man Marcus Bingham, Jr (MBJ) talks about his maturation as a player and much more as the Spartans prepare to host Wisconsin.

The team will return to the hard-court Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. That game can be seen on FS1 at 7 PM.

