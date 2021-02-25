Michigan State Basketball 4-Point Underdogs Against Ohio State

Michigan State is coming off a huge win against Illinois, but the quick turnaround has them facing Ohio State Thursday night; who comes out on top?

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball hosts No. 4 Ohio State Thursday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. inside the Breslin Center.

The Spartans are coming off back-to-back victories, including a huge season-saving win over Illinois Tuesday night.

MSU opened up a 10-point lead at halftime and extended its lead to 19 points midway through the second half, defeating the Fighting Illini, 81-72.

"I kept saying we've been practicing pretty good; I didn't see any quit in the team. We're starting to move the ball better. We had a lot of guys; I mean, when you get Aaron (Henry) and Josh (Langford), I mean, how can Josh get 16 rebounds, that's Charlie Bell, Jason Richardson type," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "And Aaron Henry is just becoming a man now. He's really doing a lot of different things, and had to guard, and we kind of wore them down. We got a lot out of our collection of bigs."

Michigan State led in nearly every statistical category, only trailing Illinois in rebounding and second-chance points.

It was the most complete, balanced, and productive game MSU played all year, and it isn't close.

"What I really enjoyed was my staff did a hell of a job, I thought, in the scouting report. And I thought we followed the scouting report," said Izzo. "That was one thing that we really preached before the game. I think the last game at Indiana helped. Everybody has to get confidence in everybody. So, for two nights now, we're better, and we're going to see if we can keep building on that."

How to Watch

Where: Breslin Center

When: Thursday, February 25, at 9 p.m.

Last Five Games

Jan 31, 2021: MSU vs. Ohio State, L 62-79

Mar 8, 2020: MSU vs. Ohio State, W 80-69

Mar 15, 2019: MSU vs. Ohio State, W 77-70

Feb 17, 2019: MSU vs. Ohio State, W 62-44

Jan 5, 2019: MSU vs. Ohio State, W 86-77

Series Notes

Michigan State leads the all-time series, 72-58.

The Buckeyes won the first matchup this season, 79-62, in Columbus.

Tom Izzo is 32-17 against OSU.

