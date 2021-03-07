Michigan State Basketball 8-Point Underdogs Against Michigan

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball closes out the regular season on Sunday, March 7, at the Breslin Center against Michigan.

The Spartans have played six games in 13 days, including four contests against teams ranked in the Top 5 of the AP Poll.

MSU has won four of its last six games but is coming off a grueling 19-point loss at the Crisler Center, where U-M won the Big Ten title outright.

"After watching the film, there was some disappointing things that we did, the deal right before halftime," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "We could have cut that thing to a three-point lead … what we haven't done a good job of is overcoming a little adversity when something strikes like that."

Three minutes before halftime, the Spartans had an opportunity to keep it close. Then Aaron Henry picked up his second foul, a flagrant one, for an inadvertent elbow to Franz Wagner's face, which shifted momentum and resulted in Michigan closing out the half on a 9-2 run.

After the break, it didn't take long for U-M to pull ahead. The Wolverines threw the gauntlet down, leading by as much as 28-points with 4:18 remaining.

"We start out the second half, get two stops, get two buckets, and then they hit a big three on a loose ball," said Izzo. "I didn't think we did a very good job of that. And the roof kind of caved in. I thought Josh (Langford) wasn't quite himself, and I thought Aaron (Henry) – we went too much one-on-one. We didn't move the ball as well as I like, and we didn't run as much as I like."

How to Watch

Where: Breslin Center

When: Sunday, March 6, at 4:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle & Bill Raftery

Odds

Pinnacle: MSU is a 8-point underdog.

My Bookie: MSU is a 8-point underdog.

BookMaker: MSU is a 8-point underdog.

Last Five Games

Mar 4, 2021: MSU vs. Michigan, L 50-69

Feb 8, 2020: MSU vs. Michigan, L 68-77

Jan 5, 2020: MSU vs. Michigan, W 87-69

Mar 17, 2019: MSU vs. Michigan, W 65-60

Mar 9, 2019: MSU vs. Michigan, W 75-63

Series Notes

Michigan leads the all-time series, 102-85.

MSU has four of the last six meetings, 29 of the last 43 games overall, and nine of its last 14.

Michigan State and Michigan will play for the 188th time.

Tom Izzo is 29-19 in his career against the Wolverines.

