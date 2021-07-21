Michigan State Basketball adds two Preferred Walk-Ons

Michigan State basketball added two preferred walk-ons to its roster on Tuesday morning.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State basketball's coaching staff added two players to its roster on Tuesday morning.

Jason Whitens, a transfer from Western Michigan, started 47 games for the Broncos and will join the program as a preferred walk-on, per the Iron Mountain Daily News.

At 6-foot-4, Whitens averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 88.9% from the free-throw line in 2020.

The Powers North Central High alum registered a career-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field vs. Milwaukee (12/13).

MSU also added Michael Peterson, a forward from Ferris State, who will be another PWO.

The 6-foot-6 Michigan native spent four years with the Bulldogs and was a member of the 2018 National Championship team.

As a senior, he averaged 9.4 points and 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 41.4% from the floor.

Recently, Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo welcomed a talented 2021 recruiting class to campus featuring Pierre Brooks, Max Christie, and Jaden Akins. But the Spartans have yet to receive any commits to its 2022 class since Emoni Bates and Enoch Boakye decommitted.

