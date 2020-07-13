Spartan Alum Cassius Winston, Sixth Best Playmaker Since 2011

Andy Katz, a multifaceted digital reporter, released his top-10 playmakers in college basketball since 2011 via his podcast March Madness 365.

Former Spartan Cassius Winston was ranked sixth on his list.

Winston was one of the smartest players head coach Tom Izzo has ever had, his basketball IQ is off the charts, but he always looked to get his teammates involved first.

When Winston was voted to the All-Decade second team by the Big Ten Network, Izzo said he was "the closest thing since Magic Johnson as a passer that I saw."

He started in all 39 games during the 2018-19 season and earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors while being a Consensus Second-Team All-American selection by the NCAA.

Spanning 139 career games, he averaged 14.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 2.7 rebounds, while shooting 48.4% from the field (43% from beyond the arc).

The rest of Andy Katz's list is below.

Kemba Walker: Connecticut Jalen Brunson: Villanova Ja Morant: Murray State Trey Burke: Michigan Frank Mason: Kansas Cassius Winston: Michigan State Shabazz Napier: Connecticut Trae Young: Oklahoma Carsen Edwards: Purdue Lonzo Ball: UCLA

