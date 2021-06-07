Michigan State Basketball Announces Staff Changes

Michigan State basketball announced several changes to its staff on Monday afternoon, including the addition of two former players.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State basketball announced several staff changes on Monday, including the addition of two former players.

Doug Wojcik, the program's recruiting coordinator, became MSU's newest assistant coach, replacing Dane Fife, who left for an assistant coaching position at Indiana.

"Doug has been a vital part of our success over the last three years since he returned to East Lansing," Spartan coach Tom Izzo said in a press release. "As our director of recruiting, he was the lead for us with an incoming recruiting class that is among the top in the nation. I've known Doug for more than 20 years, and he's one of the best basketball minds I know. It was natural for him to move into our assistant coaching position when that opened. He's got tremendous experience, is a man of incredible character, and has a work ethic that is unmatched."

Meanwhile, former Michigan State assistant Mark Montgomery will take over for Wojcik as recruiting coordinator.

"When we knew we were going to have openings on the staff after last season, Monty was one of the guys I had in mind," said Izzo. "He played here under Jud and was on my staff for 10 years when we really got things going. As a head coach for 10 years and someone who has more than 20 years of experience recruiting in college basketball, he will be a great fit for us as a recruiting coordinator."

Former player and staffer Austin Thornton will be MSU's new video coordinator, replacing Drew Denisco, who left for Eastern Michigan, becoming the Eagles next assistant coach.

"Austin Thornton is one of the hardest working and most humble players I have coached during my time at Michigan State," Izzo said. "I loved having him on staff as a graduate assistant, and he's worked really hard on the high school level to get himself ready to take a college job. It's great to have him back."

Two years after finishing his playing career, Matt McQuaid also joined the Spartans staff as an operations assistant. He will work under Garrett Briningstool, who used to be executive assistant to Tom Izzo but is now the new director of operations and chief of staff for MSU.

Briningstool takes over for David Thomas, who is leaving the director of basketball operations to pursue a career in the private sector.

