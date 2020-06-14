Cassius Winston Wins Multiple Major Athletic Awards

Cassius Winston played his final game as a Spartan three months ago, beating the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Breslin Center for their third Big Ten title in a row. Yet, his legacy continues to grow in the city of East Lansing.

Winston became the first Spartan male athlete to win the George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year award and the Big Ten Medal of Honor in the same year. By doing so, he is one of six student-athletes to be named the George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year twice, the only other basketball player to do so was Mateen Cleaves.

In a press release, Winston said, "the time I've spent at Michigan State will be with me forever, and it is overwhelming for me to win these awards among all of my classmates. I don't regret my decision to come to Michigan State at all because I achieved everything I could as a player and a student. I didn't know what this journey would bring me, but I embraced every step of it. It has been an amazing journey, and it's a great honor to be mentioned with some of the great names in Michigan State history."

