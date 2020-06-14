Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Cassius Winston Wins Multiple Major Athletic Awards

McLain Moberg

Cassius Winston played his final game as a Spartan three months ago, beating the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Breslin Center for their third Big Ten title in a row. Yet, his legacy continues to grow in the city of East Lansing.

Winston became the first Spartan male athlete to win the George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year award and the Big Ten Medal of Honor in the same year. By doing so, he is one of six student-athletes to be named the George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year twice, the only other basketball player to do so was Mateen Cleaves.

In a press release, Winston said, "the time I've spent at Michigan State will be with me forever, and it is overwhelming for me to win these awards among all of my classmates. I don't regret my decision to come to Michigan State at all because I achieved everything I could as a player and a student. I didn't know what this journey would bring me, but I embraced every step of it. It has been an amazing journey, and it's a great honor to be mentioned with some of the great names in Michigan State history."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State, NFL Star Tico Duckett Still Running

Michigan State running back Tico Duckett completed his pro career in the NFL and is still running. This time in the business world back in Mid-Michigan.

Jeff Dullack

NCAA will Vote on Plan for the 2020 College Football Season

A new plan for the college football season would provide schools with a six-week period for summer activities and preseason practice before their first game.

McLain Moberg

Ted Gilmore talks Coaching Receivers in the Past

Ted Gilmore has 24 years of experience in coaching wide receivers, which he believes will translate to tight ends.

McLain Moberg

by

Emmanuel382

Michigan State given 25-1 Odds to Win NCAA Tourney in 2021

BetMGM has given Michigan State 25-1 odds to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

McLain Moberg

Blackwell's Lawyers to pay 52K to Dantonio, other MSU Staff

Lawyers for former Michigan State football staffer ordered to pay Mark Dantonio and others $52,010.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Football Podcast

In this episode of the state of Michigan State football, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp joins us to talk about the Spartans and the world of college football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Five-Star SG Predicted to end up at Michigan State

Max Christie, the top shooting guard in the 2021 class, has been predicted to commit to Michigan State.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Scottie Hazelton on Fall Camp Adjustments

When the Big Ten announced its suspension of team activities, the new MSU coaching staff was forced to make adjustments for spring and fall.

McLain Moberg

Exclusive: Ohio State AD Gene Smith on New NCAA Rules

The best AD in college sports, Ohio State's Gene Smith, offers strong support for NCAA rules allowing players to receive compensations for name and likeness.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Good, Bad & Ugly Podcast Talking Michigan State Football

Spartan Nation contributor Chuck Grenier joins us for our weekly trip around the world of Michigan State Spartan football in this terrific podcast.

Hondo S. Carpenter