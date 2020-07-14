Spartan Nation
2020 NBA Mock Draft: Spartans Winston, Tillman Projections

McLain Moberg

Rob Schaefer, who covers the Chicago Bulls for NBC Sports, released his latest 2020 NBA mock draft with his projections for Michigan State's Xavier Tillman Sr. and Cassius Winston.

Schaefer predicts the Boston Celtics will select Tillman with the 26th overall pick, and Winston is taken one pick later at No. 27 by the New York Knicks.

When referring to Tillman, he said, "Tillman doesn't get by on sheer athleticism or innate measurables, but he earned Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019-20 and is an extremely enticing big-man prospect this season for his ability to defend in space, protect the rim and act as a hub on the offensive end.”

“Even undersized, the Celtics — strapped at the center position with Robert Williams perpetually unavailable and Enes Kanter useful but a defensive sieve — can appreciate that. Tillman's 13.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg, three apg, 2.1 bpg, 1.2 spg in a conference flush with quality bigs speaks for itself."

Tillman will have until August 3 to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain his college eligibility.

The next pick features the former Spartan becoming a New York Knick where Schaefer says, "Winston won't wow anyone at the NBA level with explosive athleticism, but he's steady as they come — a proven pick-and-roll ball-handler and decision-maker, with extendable range (43.2% on 5.6 attempts per game from 3 his senior year).”

“He's high-floor, low-ceiling, but would make an immediate impact as a creator on a mismatched Knicks roster. If they declare, lesser-known scorer/shooter options like Desmond Bane or Grant Riller could also be intriguing avenues for the Knicks in this spot. Any semblance of space around R.J. Barrett and their glut of frontcourt players would be welcome."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

