Exclusive: Tom Izzo Talks Joey Hauser

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—In an exclusive interview with Michigan State Spartan basketball coach Tom Izzo, we looked ahead to next season. Many people inside the program felt that the best player on the Spartan roster redshirted last season in Joey Hauser. He discussed getting Hauser on the court next season.

"I think as you saw in many practices, he does have the ability to change the game in a lot of ways. It's not just his shooting or his size; I think he is good defensively. I think the most underrated thing he does, he is not a good passer; he is a phenomenal passer. So, what has he done in the season he was out? He has worked on his ball-handling, he has improved that, he has worked on his defense and now he has to become a perimeter defender where he can guard both inside and outside. He has worked on his strength a lot, has gotten a lot stronger. Redshirt years, even though they are painful to go through, when you do go through them, if you are a driven guy, you can get a lot out of them."

Keep your computer tuned to Spartan Nation for more of our exclusive interview with Tom Izzo all week.

