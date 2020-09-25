SI.com
Michigan State Basketball Contacts ’22 4-Star PF Isaac Traudt

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Tom Izzo got off to a hot start throughout the summer recruiting wise – gaining verbal commits from some of the country's best prospects.

Izzo and his coaching staff haven't stopped there, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers, the Spartans have contacted 2022 four-star power forward Isaac Traudt.

He currently plays for Grand Island Senior School in Nebraska, where he averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game (in 2019).

247Sports Composite Rankings lists Traudt as the best recruit in Nebraska and a top-10 player at his position for 2022.

The 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward holds offers from Creighton, Georgetown, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Oregon, and Purdue, among others.

Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class is the best in the nation and conference with an average player rating of 0.9934.

They've received commits from the consensus best player in the country, Emoni Bates, a five-star small forward out of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

And Enoch Boakye, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man out of Ontario; he is also a five-star prospect, per 247Sports.

