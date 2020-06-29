Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Emoni Bates Commits to the Michigan State Spartans

McLain Moberg

Emoni Bates, the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to Michigan State University Monday afternoon.

Bates appeared on SportsCenter at 1:00 p.m., where he announced his decision.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward, is the top prospect nationally, the best player in the class of 2022, and the No. 1 recruit in Michigan according to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings.

During his sophomore season, he won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award after leading his team to a 19-3 overall record (14-1 in conference play).

In a double-overtime win against Chelsea on February 18, he scored 63 points and grabbed 21 rebounds.

When Evan Daniels, the Director of Basketball Recruiting at 247Sports, evaluated him, he said, "Slender, but is 6-foot-8 and has long arms. He's a good athlete that bounces off the ground with ease. His skill set and offensive package is advanced for his age. He handles the ball well, uses hesitations, and jab moves to create space and is a gifted three-level scorer. He shoots it well on the move and off the bounce, and despite lacking, strength finishes well at the rim. He also has a strong motor, is a gifted passer and a willing rebounder. Next step is adding strength, but there's plenty of time for that. Bates was arguably the best freshman prospect since LeBron James."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State in Top-6 for Three-Star RB Justin Johnson Jr.

The Spartans are listed in three-star running back Justin Johnson Jr's top-6.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Big Ten Preview

There's a lot of new faces surrounding the Michigan State football team this year. Where will the Spartans end up?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 OT Payton Kirkland

The Spartans offer unranked 2023 offensive tackle Payton Kirkland.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: A Joshua Langford Sighting

Michigan State's Joshua Langford was spotted getting some work in this week.

McLain Moberg

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31

The recruiting dead period has been extended through August 31. It was previously set to expire at the end of July.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo named Best B1G Coach of the Decade

Tom Izzo, the longtime Spartan basketball coach, has been named the Big Ten's coach of the decade by Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg

For Michigan State's Jesse Johnson Coaching means Everything

Former MSU walk-on, Jesse Johnson continues to inspire young people.

McLain Moberg

by

MoSpart

Michigan State’s Draymond Green, All-Decade First Team

Michigan State's Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine have been named to the Big Ten Network's All-Decade first team.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry in East Lansing

Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry, two Spartan basketball players who have declared for the NBA Draft, are back in East Lansing.

McLain Moberg

by

Maxtlr

Michigan State has the Best Logo in Big Ten Conference

The Spartans have the most appealing logo in the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg