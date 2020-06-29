Emoni Bates Commits to the Michigan State Spartans

Emoni Bates, the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to Michigan State University Monday afternoon.

Bates appeared on SportsCenter at 1:00 p.m., where he announced his decision.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward, is the top prospect nationally, the best player in the class of 2022, and the No. 1 recruit in Michigan according to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings.

During his sophomore season, he won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award after leading his team to a 19-3 overall record (14-1 in conference play).

In a double-overtime win against Chelsea on February 18, he scored 63 points and grabbed 21 rebounds.

When Evan Daniels, the Director of Basketball Recruiting at 247Sports, evaluated him, he said, "Slender, but is 6-foot-8 and has long arms. He's a good athlete that bounces off the ground with ease. His skill set and offensive package is advanced for his age. He handles the ball well, uses hesitations, and jab moves to create space and is a gifted three-level scorer. He shoots it well on the move and off the bounce, and despite lacking, strength finishes well at the rim. He also has a strong motor, is a gifted passer and a willing rebounder. Next step is adding strength, but there's plenty of time for that. Bates was arguably the best freshman prospect since LeBron James."

