Michigan State Basketball Falls out of AP Poll, Still Receiving Votes

Michigan State basketball officially drops out of the AP Poll but are still receiving votes.

East Lansing, MI – It's week eight of the college basketball season, and Michigan State is no longer ranked.

The Spartans fell out of the top-25 Associated Press poll (still receiving 34 votes) while dropping out of the USA Today coaches poll last week.

"One of the more disappointing losses we've had; give Purdue credit," Tom Izzo said following a gut-wrenching 55-54 loss Friday night. "They did the things they needed to do in the second half. Turnovers, we had ten of them in the second half, and that really hurt. We never got into a rhythm, but our defense was phenomenal."

It marks just the third time since the 2017-18 season that MSU hasn't been listed as one of the nation's best teams.

The road to the NCAA Tournament only gets significantly tougher with matchups against Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State, and Rutgers still left to play.

Michigan State will need to bounce back in a big way.

"I'm not worried about the mental makeup," said Izzo. "I'm worried about the schedule. It doesn't get any easier. But I'm not worried about the mental makeup. This team is not lost. It's all good."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1