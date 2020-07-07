Spartan Nation
Five-Star SG Max Christie Commits to Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball and head coach Tom Izzo are on an absolute roll in the last week.

There's no way the Spartans could follow the recent commitment of Emoni Bates, a guy who many consider a generational talent, with something better.

Right?

Wrong.

Michigan State basketball has received a commitment from five-star shooting guard Max Christie.

In the past few days, rumors started flying around on social media, saying Christie was a lock to commit to Michigan State. As of this morning, all 17 predictions between 247Sports and Rivals had him picking the Spartans.

During his sophomore season at Rolling Meadows high school, he averaged 26 points, ten rebounds, and three assists per game while earning First Team All-State honors.

As a freshman, he shot 36% from the three-point line and averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Recently, he was voted First Team All-State (Class 4A IBCA) for the 2020 season.

According to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, Christie is the first overall prospect in Illinois and the best shooting guard in the 2021 recruiting class.

Brian Snow, a National Basketball Analyst for 247Sports, said he would make an impact at the college level and will be a "first-round NBA draft choice."

