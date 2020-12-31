Michigan State Basketball Focused on Staying ‘Even-Keeled,’ Not Panicking

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball has started 0-3 in conference play for the second time in Tom Izzo's career; however, the coaching veteran issued a reminder Thursday morning.

The Spartans lost three Big Ten games in a row last year with Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. leading the way, yet still managed to win a share of the regular season title.

"Nothing good comes overnight. Just understanding that you can't hit the panic button no matter how bad it's going or even how good it's going," junior forward Aaron Henry said in a videoconference. "You have to stay even-keeled and keep that neutral mindset because you'll go crazy if you don't… we just gotta keep working, keep our heads down and win or lose; we gotta go back to the drawing board and get better."

Now that's not to say MSU has played well; the Spartans need to correct more than missed shots, and in a hurry.

"We just aren't playing Michigan State basketball. The staples we've built ourselves on as far as rebounding and defending, we have to get back to that. We understand that we need certain guys to do certain things, but I feel like it starts with me," Henry said. "My play has to be better, and I have to do certain things better on both ends of the floor."

And eventually, focusing on the process will get them where Izzo wants them to be.

However, there are 17 conference games left, in a stacked league, with contests against opponents in the top-25.

The time to turn it around is now; otherwise, the season might spiral out of control.

"Are we a little shaken? Probably. Have we lost a little confidence? Probably," said Izzo. "We think we are going to do some things to get back on track, and that's kind of the way we practiced … we'll see if we can take that to the game."

