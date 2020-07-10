Michigan State Pursuing 5-Star PF Jalen Washington

Michigan State basketball received commitments from five-star recruits Emoni Bates and Max Christie in back to back weeks.

The Spartans added Christie to the 2021 class, along with four-star guard Pierre Brooks who committed back in April.

Adding the first overall prospect in Illinois and the best shooting guard in '21 bumped MSU to boast the fourth-best recruiting class in the nation (No. 2 in the Big Ten).

But the Spartans aren't stopping anytime soon.

According to Endless Motor Sports, an NCAA approved scouting service, Michigan State has been in touch with 5-star power forward Jalen Washington.

Washington currently plays for West Side high school and lives in Gary, Indiana.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward, is the No. 1 prospect in his state and No. 4 at his position for 2022 according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He holds offers from Alabama, DePaul, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, and Purdue.

Brian Snow, a National Basketball Analyst for 247Sports, said he "has ideal combination of size, length, skill, and athleticism at the forward position. Has a huge wingspan and great hands, A new age power forward with tremendous upside. Can make shots from three, score down low or create off the dribble, A do-it-all player. A tremendous rebounder and someone who should be able to defend all over the court. He has to continue to get stronger and more consistent with his motor, but the physical tools and skills are there for him to be an elite prospect."

