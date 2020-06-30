Spartan Nation
Michigan State Basketball Offers Five-Star PF Kijani Wright

McLain Moberg

Five-star big man, Kijani Wright, announced he had received an offer from Michigan State basketball via Twitter saying, "huge thanks to Coach Izzo and Assistant Coaches for an amazing call today! Very honored and grateful for the offer!"

Wright currently plays for Windward high school, and features offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Kansas, Oregon, Pittsburgh, UCLA, and USC.

According to 247 Sports Composite Player Ratings, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward is listed as the third-best prospect in California.

And the No. 2 overall recruit at his position for the class of 2022.

Josh Gershon, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, said Wright is a "productive post with good size and length. Wide shoulders, strong base, and well-built kid for his age. More physically mature than many peers, but not maxed out. Impressive skill set for young post. Can hit midrange jumpers or post up. Has go-to back to basket move with his right-handed hook shot. Terrific rebounder for position. Somewhat in-between a four and a five on defense, but has physical tools to be plus defender. Could improve range as shooter while continuing to evolve defensively. Projects as high major priority."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

