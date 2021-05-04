Michigan State Basketball Lands PWO Peter Nwoke

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball's roster continues to grow and look different than last season.

On Friday afternoon, the Spartans landed preferred walk-on Peter Nwoke, a 6-foot-8 forward who played for Orchard Lake St. Mary's in Metro Detroit.

The Eaglets have produced a ton of talent over the years, including Northwestern commit Julian Roper and Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman II.

Nwoke was a consistent piece on a strong St. Mary's squad, helping them to a Division I quarterfinals in the MHSAA state tournament before losing to Grand Blanc in their only loss of the year.

He joins dual-sport athletes Maliq Carr and Keon Coleman alongside Steven Izzo and Davis Smith as walk-ons.

The big man provides good size inside and could receive minutes at three different positions should Michigan State utilize the depth he provides.

Since losing to UCLA in the First Four, MSU has experienced some turnover, losing four players to the transfer portal in Jack Hoiberg, Rocket Watts, Thomas Kithier, and Foster Loyer.

Then, Joshua Langford, who had an opportunity to return for a sixth year, declined and retired from competitive basketball while Aaron Henry entered the NBA Draft.

However, Tyson Walker, a former Northeastern point guard, joined the program in April.

