Michigan State's Mady Sissoko Third Best Freshman in Big Ten

McLain Moberg

Four-star big man, Mady Sissoko, will be joining the Michigan State Spartans this year as one of their incoming freshmen. While fans have been waiting to see if Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry will return, there has been plenty of excitement surrounding the new Spartans.

Fox College Hoops tweeted out that Sissoko is the third-best recruit coming to the Big Ten this year according to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings (.9850).

However, their rankings are based on the best recruit on each Big Ten team, not the top-14 players.

The only players with a higher rating are Khristian Lander (.9912), a five-star point guard committing to Indiana, and Adam Miller (.9886), the 6-foot-3 170-pound shooting guard attending Illinois.

Sissoko is listed as the best recruit in Utah and the No. 8 overall prospect at his position.

When he was evaluated on May 31, 2019, Josh Gershon, a national recruiting analyst, had this to say about the 6-foot-9, 230-pound center.

"Athletic big man with good size and very long arms. Chiseled frame with wide shoulders and should be able to add plenty of strength. Explosive athlete for his size. Big-time motor and plays hard every time out. Could be a high-level rim protector given his physical tools and instincts. Rebounds very well on both ends. At his best on the offensive glass and in transition, although skill has improved. Decent hands and feet, but both could improve. Development of offensive skill will be key. NBA upside, but floor is high-major starter."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

