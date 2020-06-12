Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Five-Star SG Predicted to end up at Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Five-star shooting guard, Max Christie, is the 11th overall prospect for the class of 2021 and is listed No. 1 overall at his position and in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports composite player ratings.

Wednesday, 247Sports insider and writer for SpartanTailgate, Sean Scherer, became the first person to give Christie a Crystal Ball prediction that has him ending up at Michigan State. The level of confidence he has in the prediction shines through given he scored it an 8/10.

Scherer has an all-time prediction rating of 79.22%, giving him the second-highest percentage of the seven people who predicted where Christie would end up.

The only insider with a higher percentage is Brian Snow, lead expert, and National Basketball Analyst, who has a hit rating of 94.22%. Snow, like the majority of insiders, has Christie committing to Duke.

The 6-foot-6 165-pound shooting guard has offers from Duke, Illinois, Northwestern, Baylor, DePaul, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Villanova, Virginia, Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue, Stanford, and Michigan State.

The Michigan State Spartans are also targeting his younger brother, Cam Christie.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack   

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: Ohio State AD Gene Smith on New NCAA Rules

The best AD in college sports, Ohio State's Gene Smith, offers strong support for NCAA rules allowing players to receive compensations for name and likeness.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Good, Bad & Ugly Podcast Talking Michigan State Football

Spartan Nation contributor Chuck Grenier joins us for our weekly trip around the world of Michigan State Spartan football in this terrific podcast.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Announces Future Series with Central Michigan

Michigan State football announced three future home games against Central Michigan.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football’s Three Biggest Questions

Michigan State has a lot of ground to cover with a new coaching staff, the cancelation of their spring practices, and a new season right around the corner.

McLain Moberg

by

arlando

Jason Novak on being at Michigan State

The new strength and conditioning coach, Jason Novak, is excited by the opportunity to help coach the Michigan State Spartans.

McLain Moberg

Curtis Blackwell Files another Lawsuit against Mark Dantonio

Curtis Blackwell has filed another lawsuit against former head coach Mark Dantonio, among others.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Aaron Henry Breaks Down Film

Aaron Henry breaks down film from the 2019-2020 season with Jon Chepkevich, from the Pro Basketball Combine.

McLain Moberg

Tom Izzo Doesn't Expect Face to Face Practices Until July

Michigan State basketball coach, Tom Izzo, doesn't think there will be in-person practices until late July.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Most Wins in the Last Decade

The Spartans have the most wins spanning a decade when compared to the rest of the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Jay Johnson on his Quarterbacks

Michigan State has yet to announce who will be under center come kickoff, but Jay Johnson sheds light on his impressions of the group.

McLain Moberg