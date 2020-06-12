Five-Star SG Predicted to end up at Michigan State

Five-star shooting guard, Max Christie, is the 11th overall prospect for the class of 2021 and is listed No. 1 overall at his position and in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports composite player ratings.

Wednesday, 247Sports insider and writer for SpartanTailgate, Sean Scherer, became the first person to give Christie a Crystal Ball prediction that has him ending up at Michigan State. The level of confidence he has in the prediction shines through given he scored it an 8/10.

Scherer has an all-time prediction rating of 79.22%, giving him the second-highest percentage of the seven people who predicted where Christie would end up.

The only insider with a higher percentage is Brian Snow, lead expert, and National Basketball Analyst, who has a hit rating of 94.22%. Snow, like the majority of insiders, has Christie committing to Duke.

The 6-foot-6 165-pound shooting guard has offers from Duke, Illinois, Northwestern, Baylor, DePaul, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Villanova, Virginia, Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue, Stanford, and Michigan State.

The Michigan State Spartans are also targeting his younger brother, Cam Christie.

