Max Christie Could Be The Next Super Freshman at Michigan State

Michigan State typically doesn't have freshman that come in right away with some obvious exceptions. Compared to other schools around the country though, a lot of players stay three to four years at Michigan State forcing the freshman to sit and wait their turn to play.

So when Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo goes and praises a freshman it's a really good thing.

Tom Izzo reiterated to the media yesterday a number of times how impressed he's been with the freshman so far.

Christie is one of the most skilled shooters the Spartans have recruited in recent memory. His ability to shoot over smaller defenders (Christie is 6-foot-6) and blow by on the dribble around bigger defenders makes him an excellent and one of the best 'two guards' in the country.

Besides his ability to shoot the ball, Christie has an incredible work-ethic, often described as one of the hardest workers by his teammates and coaches and possesses a very high basketball IQ, especially for a freshman.

It's not surprising a very common comparison to Christie's game has been former Michigan State standout, Gary Harris. Harris was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2013 as well as Second-team All Big Ten in his freshman season. Harris added First-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive Team in his sophomore season in 2014.

The only down fall of Christie's game is his smaller stature. Although he comes in at 6-foot-6, Christie weighs a light 195 pounds. That may be a slight issue, but Christies ability to shoot and play around the perimeter he makes up for it, although I'm sure being in the Michigan State weight room has already helped him.

Christie has the capability to emerge as the Spartans go-to scorer this year, as well as one of the best players and freshman in the Big Ten and the country, something they lacked last year in close games.

Christie comes in as the highest rated recruit in Michigan State's 12th ranked nationally class and was 2nd in the Big Ten. Christie was a Five-Star composite player and the 19th overall prospect in the 2021 class. Christie was also the #1 shooting guard and #1 overall prospect in the state of Illinois.