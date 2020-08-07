Michigan State Basketball: Most 5-Star Recruits in Big Ten

In March, the Michigan State Spartans ranked third in the Big Ten for the most 5-Star recruits in conference history; however, after the summer Tom Izzo had, things have changed.

The Spartans received commitments from Emoni Bates, Max Christie, and Enoch Boakye (all 5-star prospects), which pushed MSU to No. 1 for the most five-star recruits in the Big Ten.

Indiana and Ohio State are tied for second overall with nine apiece.

All-Time Five-Star Recruits by Big Ten University

Michigan State: 10 Indiana: 9 Ohio State: 9 Maryland: 3 Michigan: 2 Wisconsin: 2 Minnesota: 1 Purdue: 1 Illinois: 0 Iowa: 0 Nebraska: 0 Northwestern: 0 Penn State: 0 Rutgers: 0

Michigan State fans should be excited because the future is exceptionally bright for Spartan hoops as Tom Izzo features a plethora of guys coming in who will surely help him raise more banners.

MSU's '21 class is ranked 10th nationally and fourth in the conference with an average rating of 0.9838.

MSU 2021 Basketball Commits

Name Position Height/Weight Rating Max Christie Shooting Guard 6-6 / 165 5-Star Recruit Pierre Brooks Shooting Guard 6-5 / 180 4-Star Recruit

Whereas, Michigan State's '22 class is ranked No. 1 nationally and first overall in the Big Ten with an average rating of 0.9934.

MSU 2022 Basketball Commits

Name Position Height/Weight Rating Emoni Bates Small Forward 6-8 / 200 5-Star Recruit Enoch Boakye Center 6-10 / 240 5-Star Recruit

