Michigan State Basketball Names 2020-21 Captains

Thursday afternoon, Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo announced Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry, and Foster Loyer will be the 2020-21 team captains.

"When you have a vote among your players to determine captains, it's always interesting to see who the team looks to, and in this case, I think our team selected three players who are true leaders in our program," Izzo said.

Langford is the sixth player in MSU basketball history to be named captain three seasons in a row.

He's been forced to sit out since going down with an injury back in December of 2018, but Izzo said numerous times Langford wanted to come back and be a part of the team in 2020.

Before the injury, Langford was averaging 15.0 points and 3.6 rebounds through 13 games.

"Josh Langford is one of the most disciplined players we've ever had here, and it's a testament to him that he is a captain for his third-straight year," said Izzo. "It's a special type of person to command that respect from his team, and Josh has earned that."

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard said, "it means a lot," because not everyone is presented with the opportunity to play for Michigan State.

"To have the opportunity to play here, it's an honor and a blessing," Langford said. "To look at the names of all these different captains and great leaders from his program, it's a great honor and another result of God's Grace."

He is joined by juniors Henry and Loyer, two players in line to take on larger and more significant roles in the upcoming season.

"I'm happy to see Aaron and Foster get that recognition from their teammates. Both of them have some very good experience and are guys who are not afraid to speak up and say what is on their mind, both on and off the floor," Izzo said. "They are two of our hardest-working players, and I think they will be great leaders for our team."

Before Henry entered the NBA Draft and ultimately decided to return to East Lansing, he started 29-of-30 games last year while averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

"I think being a captain for the Michigan State basketball team carries a lot of weight. All of us share that leadership, and we want to be leaders on a team that helps to carry on the legacy of this program," said Henry.

Loyer appeared in all 31 games (starting one), maintaining a backup role to former Spartan Cassius Winston. Through 67 games, he's averaged 2.2 points and 0.9 assists per contest.

"I think it's just an honor at such a program where leadership and the ability to help your teammates and to be a leader is such a prime factor," Loyer said. "It's a responsibility that I will take very seriously, and I will hold myself accountable to my teammates and make us the best that we can. There's a great emphasis that we put on leadership and holding each other accountable, not only in basketball but in life, and I'm really excited for this opportunity and this season."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1