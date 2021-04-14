Michigan State Basketball Offers '22 Four-Star PF Isaac Traudt

The Spartans offered 2022 four-star power forward Isaac Traudt out of Grand Island, Nebraska.

EAST LANSING – After months of pursuing a top prospect, Michigan State basketball took a step in the right direction with one of its 2022 targets.

Four-star power forward Isaac Traudt announced he received an offer from the Spartans.

"Grateful to have received an offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter.

Traudt virtually visited East Lansing last September, a meeting held by none other than MSU head coach Tom Izzo.

At 6-foot-9 and 205-pounds, Traudt is the No. 53 ranked player in the nation, the No. 11 ranked power forward, and the top-rated recruit in Nebraska.

The big man holds offers from Duke, Georgetown, Creighton, Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Oregon, Illinois, and Kansas, among others.

In 2019, Traudt averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 in the country with a verbal commit from Emoni Bates, a small forward from Ypsi Prep Academy, and the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class.

The Spartans featured a commitment from 5-star center Enoch Boakye, but he decommitted from MSU in mid-February before choosing Arizona State on March 25 and deciding to reclassify for 2021.

