Michigan State Basketball Offers '22 Three-Star PF Jai Smith

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball has a defensive presence down low this season following Xavier Tillman's decision to enter the NBA Draft.

In response, the Spartans coaching staff offered three-star power forward Jai Smith out of Syracuse.

"I am blessed and excited to say that I've received an offer from Michigan State University," he wrote via Twitter.

Smith currently plays for Bull City Prep, where he is the fourth-best recruit in his home state and the No. 31 overall prospect for the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward holds offers from Kansas, Maryland, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, LSU, Memphis, Rutgers, Seton Hall, West Virginia, and Xavier – among others.

Michigan State has two verbal commitments from Emoni Bates and Enoch Boakye in their 2022 class, but are clearly scouting additional talent.

MSU boasts the second-best recruiting class in the nation and the conference, trailing only Ohio State who features Roddy Gayle Jr. (4-star SG out of Youngstown, NY), Bruce Thornton (4-star PG out of Alpharetta, GA), and Bowen Hardman (3-star SG out of Cincinnati, OH).

