Michigan State Basketball Offers '23 PF Owen Freeman

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is getting an early jump on the 2023 recruiting class, hosting multiple prospects throughout June.

Owen Freeman, an unranked power forward from Illinois, was on one of those visits and received some good news.

"After a great visit with Coach Izzo, Coach Wojcik, Coach Montgomery, and the coaching staff, I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan St. University!" he wrote via Twitter.

At 6-foot-9 and 220-pounds, Freeman holds ten other offers from Butler, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Marquette, Ohio State, Purdue, Wake Forest, Western Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Following Emoni Bates' and Enoch Boakye's decision to decommit from MSU, Izzo doesn't have a single player committed to his 2022 class or 2023, for that matter.

However, the NCAA dead period expired on May 31, which allowed Michigan State's staff to welcome numerous recruits to campus, including three-star shooting guard Jaden Schutt (Yorkville, IL), four-star forward Isaac Traudt (Grand Island, NE), four-star center Tarris Reed (Branson, MO), and four-star point guard Trejuan Holloman (Saint Paul, MN).

