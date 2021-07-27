Michigan State Basketball Offers '24 PG Jason Richardson Jr.

Michigan State basketball offered a scholarship to a player in the 2024 recruiting cycle whose name will sound familiar.

Tom Izzo and his staff offered a scholarship to Jason Richardson Jr., an unranked point guard from Bishop Gorman High and the son of former MSU star Jason Richardson.

"Thanks to Coach Izzo and the MSU coaching staff for believing in the player I'm working to become," he wrote via Twitter.

At 6-foot-2, Richardson will attract attention from Spartan fans due to his last name but holds multiple offers from Arizona State, Washington, UNLV, and Western Illinois.

His father was a member of the 2000 national championship team that defeated Florida, 89-76. He was a reserve playing critical minutes while leading the team in scoring (14.7 ppg) as a sophomore. During the 2000-01 season, he was one of 15 finalists for the Naismith Award and the USBWA Player of the Year Award and one of 20 finalists for the John R. Wooden Award.

