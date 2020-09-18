Michigan State Basketball Offers 4-Star PF Tarris Reed

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans already have impressive recruiting classes for 2021 and 2022, but that isn't stopping him from trying to improve continuously.

Four-star power forward Tarris Reed announced he'd been in contact with the coaching staff, saying, "Blessed and honored to have received an offer from Michigan State University! To God Be the Glory."

Reed currently plays for Chaminade High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 1 overall player in Missouri and a top-20 prospect at his position for 2022.

He holds offers from Creighton, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Saint Louis, Xavier, and the Spartans.

Frank Bennett, Chaminade's head coach, told KSDK in St. Louis Reed is "solid academically, he's a great teammate, high character kid."

When referring to his play on the court, Bennett added, "Tarris is a load, he can score down low, he's very physical and to be honest with you he's just scratching the surface which is really exciting."

Michigan State basketball holds the top spot in the nation and the conference for their 2022 recruiting class featuring the best player in the country, Emoni Bates, and five-star big man Enoch Boakye out of Mississauga, Ontario.

