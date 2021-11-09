The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Michigan State has its hands full vs No. 3 Kansas

In this edition of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Spartan Nation contributor Chuck Grenier and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss freshman sensation Max Christie, the Spartan bigs and the matchup with Kansas

Michigan State can grab the attention of the nation with a good showing against No. 3 Kansas tonight in Madison Square Garden. In the short podcast above, we discuss the Spartans' depth in the post, freshman sensation Max Christie and predict the outcome of the game against No. 3 Kansas.