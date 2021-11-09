Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Michigan State has its hands full vs No. 3 Kansas

    In this edition of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Spartan Nation contributor Chuck Grenier and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss freshman sensation Max Christie, the Spartan bigs and the matchup with Kansas
    Author:

    Michigan State can grab the attention of the nation with a good showing against No. 3 Kansas tonight in Madison Square Garden. In the short podcast above, we discuss the Spartans' depth in the post, freshman sensation Max Christie and predict the outcome of the game against No. 3 Kansas.

    Read More

    PODCAST BASKETBALL GOOD BAD UGLY MSU 110921
    Basketball

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Michigan State has its hands full vs No. 3 Kansas

    40 seconds ago
    PODCAST BASKETBALL STATE OF MSU 110921
    Basketball

    The State of MSU Basketball: Spartans set for Champions Classic

    1 hour ago
    PODCAST GOOD BAD UGLY FOOTBALL 100621
    Football

    Mel Tucker on blaming refs: ‘That’s not part of our culture’

    19 hours ago
    Tom Izzo
    Basketball

    MSU basketball looking forward to season-opener vs No. 3 Kansas

    Nov 8, 2021
    payton thorne
    Football

    Payton Thorne confident in receiving corps without Jalen Nailor

    Nov 8, 2021
    mel tucker
    Football

    Mel Tucker credits Purdue, backs his players' effort following loss

    Nov 7, 2021
    statehelmet
    Football

    Spartans slide in updated AP Poll, still ahead of U-M

    Nov 7, 2021
    MelTuckerPoints
    Football

    Michigan State falls below rival in latest Coaches Poll

    Nov 7, 2021