Michigan State Basketball Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation
Michigan State basketball is just a month away here's an early projection of the starting lineup and rotation.
Starters:
G Tyson Walker
2020-21 Stats: 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game
G Max Christie
2020-21 Stats: NA
F Gabe Brown
2020-21 Stats: 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists per game
F Malik Hall
2020-21 Stats: 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game
C Marcus Bingham Jr.
2020-21 Stats: 3.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks per game
In the rotation
G Jaden Akins
2020-21 Stats: NA
G Pierre Brooks
2020-21 Stats: NA
C Mady Sissoko
2020-21 Stats: 1.1 points, 1.8 rebounds per game
F Joey Hauser
2020-21 Stats: 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game
F Julius Marble II
2020-21 Stats: 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds per game
G AJ Hoggard
2020-21 Stats: 2.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game