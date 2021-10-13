    • October 13, 2021
    Michigan State Basketball Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation

    Michigan State basketball is just a month away here's an early projection of the starting lineup and rotation.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Starters:

    G Tyson Walker

    2020-21 Stats: 18.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game

    G Max Christie

    2020-21 Stats: NA

    F Gabe Brown

    2020-21 Stats: 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists per game

    F Malik Hall

    2020-21 Stats: 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game

    C Marcus Bingham Jr.

    2020-21 Stats: 3.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks per game

    In the rotation

    G Jaden Akins

    2020-21 Stats: NA

    G Pierre Brooks

    2020-21 Stats: NA

    C Mady Sissoko

    2020-21 Stats: 1.1 points, 1.8 rebounds per game

    F Joey Hauser

    2020-21 Stats: 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game

    F Julius Marble II

    2020-21 Stats: 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds per game

    G AJ Hoggard

    2020-21 Stats: 2.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game

    Basketball

