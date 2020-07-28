Spartan Nation
Five-Star Center Enoch Boakye Commits to Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Tom Izzo, the Hall of Fame coach, continues to live up to that moniker and crush the recruiting trail. First, he lands Emoni Bates and Max Christie in back-to-back weeks – now he gets his big man.

Five-star center Enoch Boakye out of Mississauga, Ontario committed to Michigan State this morning via Mr. Basketball Lives Instagram.

His top-7 included Texas Tech, Arizona, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, and MSU.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-10 big man is the No. 1 overall recruit in his home town and the third-best center for 2022.

However, it's been rumored Boakye has thought about reclassifying for 2021. He isn't the only one as Emoni Bates might do the same.

Which means Michigan State would have Bates, Christie, and Boakye on the floor together for the fall of '21 and possibly beyond.

As of yesterday, 15/15 predictions between 247Sports (Crystal Ball) and Rivals (FutureCast) said he'd end up in East Lansing. They weren't wrong.

Josh Gershon, a National Recruiting Analyst, evaluated him on July 20, 2020, saying Boakye was a "Talented enter with an extremely high upside. Impressive frame with wide shoulders and long arms to go with pretty good hands for a young post. Has legitimate body control and ball skills for the position; can grab rebound and start break. Plus athlete and force around the basket due to sheer size and motor. Could improve his post moves and touch. Has upside as rim protector. Floor is college starter but has easy NBA upside."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

