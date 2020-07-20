Spartan Nation
4-Star PG Jaden Akins Lists Michigan State in his Top-6

McLain Moberg

Four-star point guard Jaden Akins out of Farmington released his top-6 destinations for next fall, including the Michigan State Spartans.

The other universities listed are DePaul, Michigan, Northwestern, Florida, and Mississippi State. 

Although the Spartans technically have a full roster with the additions of Pierre Brooks and Max Christie for the class of 2021, they have been pursuing Akins and four-star forward James Graham; however, it's unlikely MSU can land both of them.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-3, 160-pound guard is the second-best recruit in Michigan (behind Brooks).

And the No. 10 overall prospect at his position for 2021.

He holds offers from Iowa, Georgia Tech, Xavier, Western Michigan, and Louisville.

Three Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports say Akins will become a Spartan, all with a six or higher confidence level.

Stephen Brooks, a writer for SpartanTailgate, gave a confidence rating of eight along with a "VIP Scoop" label.

Brooks has been right 100% of the time in 2021 (3/3) and is correct 94.44% in terms of overall picks (85/90).

Additionally, seven FutureCast predictions from Rivals forecast the Farmington native will commit to Michigan State.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

