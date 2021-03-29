Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Basketball: Rocket Watts enters Transfer Portal

Michigan State basketball's Rocket Watts has officially entered the transfer portal.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING – Another Michigan State basketball player has entered the transfer portal.

Rocket Watts, a sophomore guard from Detroit, submitted his name to the portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Monday afternoon. 

The former four-star recruit averaged 7.7 points per game while shooting 33.6% from the field last season. If he chooses to move on from MSU, the 6-foot-2 combo guard has three years of eligibility remaining.

Per the NCAA, all fall sport athletes have been granted an additional year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watts joins Jack Hoiberg, a former walk-on who was on a scholarship in 2020, as the second Spartan interested in leaving Michigan State.

After ending last season on a high note, the Spartans found themselves without a point guard.

In an attempt to replace Cassius Winston, Tom Izzo, and co. tried moving Watts from his traditional position, asking him to run the offense.

Needless to say, the experiment didn't work. Instead, it resulted in the staff moving Watts off-ball, where he is most comfortable. However, the dynamic scorer struggled for most of the year.

Michigan State received a commitment from Tyson Walker on Saturday, a former mid-major star, and features Jaden Akins, an excellent PG, within its incoming recruiting class.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

USATSI_15706379_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball: Rocket Watts enters Transfer Portal

Photo Credit: Michigan State Athletic Communications
Football

Michigan State Football Ready for "High-level Competition" in Spring Ball

Spartan Helmet
Football

Michigan State Football Makes Top-12 for Three-Star RB Isaiah Broadway

USATSI_15108127_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State's Offensive Line Expected to Improve this Season

IMG_1399
The War Room

MSU 23 Target, Joey Schlaffer: "Football has really been like the backbone"

USATSI_15323055_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Former Northeastern PG Tyson Walker Commits to Michigan State

USATSI_12969586_168390101_lowres
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Nick Ward Signs to Compete in Canadian League

Photo Credit: Michigan State Athletic Communications
Football

Former Michigan State Football Players' Reflect on Spartans Pro Day