Michigan State Basketball: Rocket Watts enters Transfer Portal

EAST LANSING – Another Michigan State basketball player has entered the transfer portal.

Rocket Watts, a sophomore guard from Detroit, submitted his name to the portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Monday afternoon.

The former four-star recruit averaged 7.7 points per game while shooting 33.6% from the field last season. If he chooses to move on from MSU, the 6-foot-2 combo guard has three years of eligibility remaining.

Per the NCAA, all fall sport athletes have been granted an additional year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watts joins Jack Hoiberg, a former walk-on who was on a scholarship in 2020, as the second Spartan interested in leaving Michigan State.

After ending last season on a high note, the Spartans found themselves without a point guard.

In an attempt to replace Cassius Winston, Tom Izzo, and co. tried moving Watts from his traditional position, asking him to run the offense.

Needless to say, the experiment didn't work. Instead, it resulted in the staff moving Watts off-ball, where he is most comfortable. However, the dynamic scorer struggled for most of the year.

Michigan State received a commitment from Tyson Walker on Saturday, a former mid-major star, and features Jaden Akins, an excellent PG, within its incoming recruiting class.

