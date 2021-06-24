Michigan State Basketball to face Butler in 2021 Gavitt Games

Michigan State basketball is scheduled to face Butler next season in the 2021 Gavitt Games.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State basketball will face off against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse next season as the Big East and Big Ten announced matchups for the 2021 Gavitt Games.

The event began in 2015, serving as an early-season series between two Power 5 conferences. At first, they split the series 4-4 from 2015-17 before the Big Ten took a commanding lead in 2018 and 2019.

Last year, both conferences agreed to cancel the 2020 series once the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the college basketball season.

However, this season features a 16-team field, including the 2021 Big Ten Champion Michigan and 2021 Big Ten Tournament Champion Illinois.

The Gavitt Games are scheduled for tipoff on Monday, Nov. 15, with Wisconsin hosting Providence while the Fighting Illini travel to Marquette. On Tuesday, the Wolverines will battle Seton Hall (at home), whereas Nebraska takes on Creighton.

The final two days have Michigan State vs. Butler (Nov. 17), Ohio State vs. Xavier (Nov. 18), and Rutgers vs. Depaul (No. 18).

