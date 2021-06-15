Michigan State Basketball to receive unofficial visit from 4-star SF Curtis Williams Jr.

Curtis Williams Jr., a four-star small forward out of Bloomfield Hills, plans on taking an unofficial visit to Michigan State.

East Lansing, Mich. – It's a busy time of year for college basketball programs around the country.

As Michigan State begins its summer practices, Tom Izzo is securing visits from future top prospects. Last weekend, he hosted Tarris Reed, a 2022 four-star power forward out of Missouri, before welcoming 2023 combo guard Braelon Green to campus.

Now, the Spartans will reportedly receive an unofficial visit from four-star small forward Curtis Williams Jr. on June 24.

At 6-foot-5 and 180-pounds, he is the No. 1 player in Michigan and a top-10 (No. 8) player in the 2023 recruiting class.

Even so, despite being one of the best guys in his respective class, Williams Jr. still doesn't hold an offer from MSU, according to 247Sports.

Michigan State's 2021 cycle included five-star shooting guard Max Christie (Illinois), four-star point guard Jaden Akins (Ypsilanti), and four-star small forward Pierre Brooks II (Detroit).

However, the Spartans no longer hold any verbal commits for 2022 following the decisions of Emoni Bates and Enoch Boakye.

Boakye, a five-star center, decommitted from MSU in February after committing on July 28, 2020.

Bates, the No. 1 prospect in the country, also elected to decommit on April 30.

"I would like to thank Tom Izzo and the coaching staff at Michigan State, but I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Bates wrote via Instagram. "I'm not sure what my future holds, but I am keeping all of my options open, both college and pro."

