Tom Izzo Doesn't Expect Face to Face Practices Until July

Monday, Tom Izzo said on the Huge Show he's not expecting any face-to-face practices with players until the end of July. Although, players can start working out with strength and conditioning coaches in two weeks.

Recently, Michigan State announced its student-athletes can return to campus on June 15. Men's and women's basketball, football, and volleyball players will be tested for COVID-19 the day they get to East Lansing.

All testing shall be done at the Clara Bell Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center. Students who test negatively are to be tested for a second time on June 22. Two negative tests will clear the student-athlete for voluntary summer activities.

Students who test positive will be required to quarantine for ten days.

The university released a statement saying their plan "was developed following safety guidelines from the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and CDC guidelines as well as on-campus medical professionals and guidelines provided by the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA."

Freshmen and newcomers involved with football, men's and women's basketball, and volleyball will return to campus on June 29, while hockey players will be back on July 6.

