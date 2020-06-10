Spartan Nation
Michigan State Basketball: Most Wins in the Last Decade

McLain Moberg

The Michigan State Basketball program comes with a storied history. From winning the NCAA Tournament in 1979, the most-watched college basketball game in history, led by all-time great Magic Johnson – to winning it again in 2000 under legendary head coach Tom Izzo.

On Monday, Fox College Hoops tweeted, "no @bigten team has won more games in the last decade than @MSU_Basketball."

The Spartans won more games than anyone within the Big Ten during the last ten years, with a total of 264 victories.

During the same timeframe, Michigan State won five Big Ten Conference Championships, four Big Ten Tournament Championships, and reached three Final Fours.

They won the head-to-head battle against their rival Michigan, winning 13 of 23 contests.

The rest of the list featured Michigan (251 wins), Wisconsin (248 wins), Ohio State (247 wins), Purdue (225 wins), Maryland (223 wins), Indiana (205 wins), Iowa (194 wins), Minnesota (188 wins), Illinois (181), Penn State (167 wins), Northwestern (161 wins), Nebraska (154 wins), and Rutgers (137 wins).

Michigan State has plenty of reasons to be wondering about "what could have been" as it pertains to this year's team, but they went out on top, having won three straight Big Ten titles.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

