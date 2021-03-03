Michigan State Basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers Official Game Thread

Seven of the last nine games between Michigan State and Indiana have been decided by 10-points or less.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball is just about out of second chances heading into Tuesday night's matchup against Indiana.

The Spartans more than likely need 2-3 more wins between now and the Big Ten Tournament to receive an invite to the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to that, MSU doesn't want to put itself in a position where they need to beat Michigan.

Currently, the Spartans are in control of their destiny; however, that changes if MSU can't defeat the Hoosiers.

Michigan State took 28 three-pointers in a loss at Maryland; MSU is not a good 3-point shooting team. Overall, they make them 33.1% of the time, which ranks MSU 211th in the nation.

The Spartans have yet to win a game when attempting more than 17 threes a game. In seven of Michigan State's ten conference losses, they heaved up 20 or more 3-pointers.

It's simply not their game; expect less of those tonight and more of the offensive output fans witnessed against OSU and Illinois.

Media Timeout: IU 5 MSU 4

14:57 left in the first half.

Neither team is playing well offensively, credit both sides on defense, but MSU & Indiana are a combined 1-for-12 from the field. The Spartans have also turned it over three times in the first five minutes.