Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers Official Game Thread

Seven of the last nine games between Michigan State and Indiana have been decided by 10-points or less.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball is just about out of second chances heading into Tuesday night's matchup against Indiana. 

The Spartans more than likely need 2-3 more wins between now and the Big Ten Tournament to receive an invite to the NCAA Tournament. 

In addition to that, MSU doesn't want to put itself in a position where they need to beat Michigan.  

Currently, the Spartans are in control of their destiny; however, that changes if MSU can't defeat the Hoosiers. 

Michigan State took 28 three-pointers in a loss at Maryland; MSU is not a good 3-point shooting team. Overall, they make them 33.1% of the time, which ranks MSU 211th in the nation. 

The Spartans have yet to win a game when attempting more than 17 threes a game. In seven of Michigan State's ten conference losses, they heaved up 20 or more 3-pointers. 

It's simply not their game; expect less of those tonight and more of the offensive output fans witnessed against OSU and Illinois. 

It's Game Day

Starters

Screen Shot 2021-03-02 at 7.46.40 PM

Media Timeout: IU 5 MSU 4

14:57 left in the first half. 

Neither team is playing well offensively, credit both sides on defense, but MSU & Indiana are a combined 1-for-12 from the field. The Spartans have also turned it over three times in the first five minutes. 

USATSI_15602589_168390101_lowres (1)
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers Official Game Thread

USATSI_15602787_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball 3-Point Favorites Against Indiana

USATSI_15631821_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Will Michigan State Basketball make the NCAA Tournament?

Spartan Stadium
Football

Michigan State Football Lands CB Khary Crump from Transfer Portal

USATSI_15631146_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Michigan State's Season Not Over, Must Beat Indiana

USATSI_15646720_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Falls Behind Early & Loses at Maryland, 73-55

USATSI_14122112_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball vs. Maryland Official Game Thread: The Spartans lose the UMD, 73-55

USATSI_14122142_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball 3-Point Underdogs Against Maryland