Michigan State Basketball vs. Indiana Postponed

The Spartans matchup vs. Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 17, is postponed due to COVID-19 issues with MSU's program.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's men's basketball contest against Indiana on Jan. 17 is officially postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Spartan program.

The schools will work with the Big Ten to identify options for rescheduling the game, and no final decisions have taken place concerning contests beyond Sunday, Jan. 17.

Wednesday afternoon, MSU head coach Tom Izzo revealed freshman Mady Sissoko and sophomore guard Steven Izzo tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, Izzo indicated it was possible the Spartans game against Iowa Thursday night could be postponed, although he said the team was scheduled to travel.

But the team never left; hours later, the program revealed an additional positive test took place leading to the postponement of Iowa.

"We feel there was no behavior in any way … they weren't out at any local establishments or anything like that," Izzo told reporters in a video conference. "Again, it's a little more unknown."

For individuals who test positive, daily check-ins with the athletic training staff are required during the isolation period.

Per the conference, any student-athlete with a positive test result will sit out for 17 days.

