Michigan State Basketball vs. Michigan Wolverines Official Game Thread

Michigan State has four of the last six meetings, 29 of the last 43 games overall, and nine of the last 14.
EAST LANSING – When Aaron Henry is on the floor, Michigan State is a decent team more often than not. 

Without him, the Spartans aren't very good, to say the least, which has been evident all season, but none more than when he picked up a flagrant one against Michigan and sat the final three minutes before halftime. 

The Wolverines went on a 9-2 run to close the half, and instead of being down five or six points, MSU was down 11, and it was over a few minutes after the break. 

But as the junior captain has said many times this season, you can't change the past. So, where does that leave Michigan State?

I've been a proponent of saying, MSU doesn't have to beat Michigan, but a win locks the Spartans into the tournament.

There's zero chance the committee leaves Michigan State out in the cold if they win this game. However, a win in the Big Ten Tournament also gives them a bid, and it's possible to sneak in without any more victories because teams around the bubble keep losing.  

The simplest path would be to take down U-M and end the discussion now, but that's easier said than done. 

It's Game Day

