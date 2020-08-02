Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman Remains in NBA Draft

McLain Moberg

It's official.

Michigan State basketball will replace Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. in the same year following his decision to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft Sunday afternoon.

Tillman released a statement saying, "To Spartan Nation, We have had an amazing ride for three record-breaking years, winning three Big Ten Championships, a Big Ten Tourney Championship and going to the Final Four.

"To My Brothers: Fellas y'all know how I feel about y'all already, X wouldn't be X without the One Game at a Time group chat members.

"To My Coaches: Thank you for helping me learn to LOVE the art of film watching and develop into a vocal leader on the hardwood.

"Coach Izz: The fact that I became a trusted and respected leader in your program is the ultimate compliment. I can't thank you enough!

"Based on the feedback I've received from NBA teams, I am excited to announce my intention to hire an agent and to pursue one of my lifelong dreams. I will keep my name in the 2020 NBA Draft."

Tom Izzo says he is "thrilled for Xavier and am very excited for the opportunities ahead of him. We knew that this was a very real possibility for him, but that it was going to be a difficult decision with everything going on in the world today."

Spartan Nation has reported on multiple NBA mock drafts. The majority had Tillman being a late first-round pick.

"Xavier has been an excellent player and an even better person for Michigan State Basketball. He came here as a young man with a great upside and has developed into one of the best college basketball players in the country," said Izzo.

In his final season at Michigan State, Tillman won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award and earned Second-team All-Big Ten honors.

He averaged 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds (the most on his team and top-3 in the Big Ten), 2.1 blocks, and 3.0 assists per game.

"There's no one who deserves this opportunity more than Xavier, and we will be here to support him in any way that we can," Izzo said.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode VII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss college athletics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Loses out on Andrel Anthony: Why it Matters

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans lost out on Andrel Anthony. Here's why Spartan fans should care.

McLain Moberg

by

Beans77

Michigan State Lands in Top-5 for 4-Star CB Duce Chestnut

The Spartans are competing for Darian Chestnut, a four-star cornerback out of Camden, New Jersey.

McLain Moberg

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast, Michigan State Athletics: VII

Take a deep-dive into Michigan State athletics with our weekly Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Alum, Demetrice Martin: Father-son Dynamic

Michigan State 2023 target, Cole Martin, discuses father-son relationship with former MSU cornerback, Demetrice Martin.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State holds 8th Highest Winning Percentage in NCAAT

The Spartans are in the top-10 for universities with the highest winning percentages in the NCAA Tournament.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode VI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss college athletics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman to make his decision Sunday

It's time for Spartan Nation to settle in this weekend. Xavier Tillman Sr. plans on making a decision Sunday, August 2.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke Reportedly back in New England

The New England Patriots have reportedly brought Brian Lewerke back into the fold.

McLain Moberg

Spartan Alum Brian Lewerke released by New England Patriots

Brian Lewerke, the former Michigan State quarterback, has been released by the New England Patriots.

McLain Moberg