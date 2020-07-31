Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman to make his decision Sunday

Michigan State basketball has eagerly awaited the decision of Xavier Tillman Sr., a key player for them. The kind of player who can push you over the top and become more than just a contender.

Spartan fans won't have to wait much longer because, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Tillman will decide to go pro or stay in East Lansing on Sunday, August 2.

"Michigan State's Xavier Tillman plans to announce his plans for next season on Sunday, per his mother," Rothstein reported via Twitter.

In early June, the NCAA announced the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain their college eligibility would be August 3 or ten days following the draft combine; however, at this time, there is no set date for the combine.

Tillman's decision will have a tremendous impact on college basketball itself, let alone the Spartans. He is a force on the court and a leader in the Michigan State locker room. He's a guy Izzo, his teammates, and MSU fans would love to have for another year.

Although, it'd be hard to blame him for going pro if that's what he chooses.

He's accomplished in the classroom and on the floor, but he's also a husband and a father. He's someone who needs to take care of their family.

As of now, multiple mock drafts Spartan Nation reported projected him being a first-round pick.

